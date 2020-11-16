1/1
David Andrews
HAMPTONVILLE — Mr. David Martin Andrews, 66, of Swaims Church Road passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 15, at Wilkes Regional Medical Center. He was born June 13, 1954 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Ernie and Helen Solomon Andrews. Mr. Andrews was a retired poultry and cattle farmer, and a member of Swaims Baptist Church. He loved his family, and especially enjoyed the 14 years coaching baseball, including eight years as President of the Yadkin County Baseball Association. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy Ashburn Andrews, on Oct. 28, 2015; by an infant brother; and by his father-in-law, Bill Ashburn. Surviving are his children, Christy (Bradley) Reynolds, Marty (Jordan) Andrews; grandchildren, Austin Gentle, Reagan Gentle, Eli Andrews, Maverick Andrews, Alyssa Martin, Avarie Martin, Brayden Reynolds, Brylee Reynolds; sisters, Deborah (Ray) Handy, Diane Holbrook, Donna (Jeff) Mathis; brothers, Donald (Rita) Andrews, Dale (Anita) Andrews, Dean Andrews; his mother-in-law, Jean Ashburn; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece whom the family is grateful for her love, support, and help, Dianna Hemric. Mr. Andrews will be available for public viewing from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at Gentry Family Funeral Service on Little Mountain Road in Jonesville. His funeral service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Swaims Baptist Church by Rev. Gordan Macemore and Rev. Dennis Bell. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Swaims Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Swaims Church Road, Hamptonville, NC 27020. The family would like to express their gratitude to WFU- Wilkes Regional Hospital and Dr. Jerry Pinkerton, for their loving care. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.



Published in The Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
