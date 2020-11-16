1/1
David Andrews
1954 - 2020
HAMPTONVILLE — Mr. David Martin Andrews, 66, of Swaims Church Road passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 15, at Wilkes Regional Medical Center. He was born June 13, 1954 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Ernie and Helen Solomon Andrews. Mr. Andrews was a retired poultry and cattle farmer, and a member of Swaims Baptist Church. He loved his family, and especially enjoyed the 14 years coaching baseball, including eight years as President of the Yadkin County Baseball Association. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy Ashburn Andrews, on Oct. 28, 2015; by an infant brother; and by his father-in-law, Bill Ashburn. Surviving are his children, Christy (Bradley) Reynolds, Marty (Jordan) Andrews; grandchildren, Austin Gentle, Reagan Gentle, Eli Andrews, Maverick Andrews, Alyssa Martin, Avarie Martin, Brayden Reynolds, Brylee Reynolds; sisters, Deborah (Ray) Handy, Diane Holbrook, Donna (Jeff) Mathis; brothers, Donald (Rita) Andrews, Dale (Anita) Andrews, Dean Andrews; his mother-in-law, Jean Ashburn; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece whom the family is grateful for her love, support, and help, Dianna Hemric. Mr. Andrews will be available for public viewing from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at Gentry Family Funeral Service on Little Mountain Road in Jonesville. His funeral service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Swaims Baptist Church by Rev. Gordan Macemore and Rev. Dennis Bell. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Swaims Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Swaims Church Road, Hamptonville, NC 27020. The family would like to express their gratitude to WFU- Wilkes Regional Hospital and Dr. Jerry Pinkerton, for their loving care. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.



Published in The Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Viewing
08:00 - 01:00 PM
Jonesville Location - Jonesville
NOV
18
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Jonesville Location - Jonesville
NOV
19
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Swaims Baptist Church
NOV
19
Burial
church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jonesville Location - Jonesville
4517 Little Mountain Rd.
Jonesville, NC 28642
(336) 835-7111
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
November 17, 2020
Some of the best years I had of my younger life happened because of this man! Between him coaching us for football and baseball and then several times he allowed me to stay over at his house, took us to minor-league baseball games etc. David was a great man that really helped shaped a lot of us to become great young men. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends!
Steven Nicholson
November 16, 2020
Very sorry to hear of this loss to the Andrews family and the community. David was really good man and did a lot for us as young men playing baseball and football at West Yadkin. He will be missed and remembered. Our deepest sympathies.
Taylor & Rebecca Myers
Friend
November 16, 2020
You have our deepest sympathy
Betty and Steven Nicholson
Friend
November 16, 2020
Rest In Peace my sweet cousin❤
Maxine Sparks
Family
November 16, 2020
We are very sorry to hear about your Dad he was a good man and a good Football and Baseball coach we are praying for you Marty and Kristy and both your family’s
Dawn Nicholson Sale
Friend
November 16, 2020
Christy and family, I am so very sorry to hear about the loss of your father/grandfather. We will keep you in our prayers.
Tracy C. Matthews
Friend
November 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Denise Strickland
Acquaintance
