Mr. David Ray Caudill, age 38 of Roaring River, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Rachel Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Wiles officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Mr. Caudill was born December 29, 1981, in Yadkin County to Michael Ray and Doris Wagoner Caudill. He was a member of Rachel Baptist Church. David played high school football, basketball and ran track, he was a singer, song writer and played many musical instruments and sang in the chorus in high school. He was preceded in death by a sister; Anita Lynn Triplett. He is survived by his parents; Michael and Doris Caudill of Roaring River, two sisters; Rita Triplett Wilson of Roaring River, Sherry Triplett Holbrook and husband Greg of Thurmond, two brothers; Stevie Triplett of Wilkes, Terry Triplett and wife Wendy of Jonesville, nieces and nephews; Cody Wilson, Allen Holbrook and wife Stephanie, Blake Wilson, Brittany Allen and husband Jacob, Haily Church and husband Zach, Justin Triplett, Nia Triplett, Steven Triplett, Jody Triplett and Jamie Triplett and five great-nieces and -nephews. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Rachel Baptist Youth Fund, 6388 White Plains Road, Roaring River, NC 28667. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com.