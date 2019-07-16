Home

David Combs Obituary

David Michael Combs, age 62, of Ronda, passed away at his residence, Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born in Iredell County on November 4, 1956, to the late George Combs and Mae Miller Combs. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Nancy Russell. He is survived by four children; Michael Combs and wife Rebecca, Stephen Rutledge and wife Amy, Christopher Combs, Teresa Childress and husband Kelly; brothers, Donnie Combs and wife Fonda, Ronnie Combs; sister Tammy; grandchildren, Malachi Combs and fiancée Taylor, Caleb Combs, Damion Spiva and Noah Childress; one nephew and three nieces. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019, at East Elkin Full Gospel Church by Rev. Jerry Childress. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Combs family.

Published in The Tribune from July 16 to July 17, 2019
