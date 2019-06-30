David Wayne King, age 57, of Elkin, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at SECU Hospice Home in Smithfield, N.C. He was born November 25, 1961, in Wilkes County to John Franklin and Nancy Florence Hubbard King. He was a member of Wilson Mills Christian Church. David was a very devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. David enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and gardening. He loved to be outside. He was also highly skilled and talented in his profession. Mr. King was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank King; and sisters, Patricia Richardson, Emelie O'Brien. He is survived by his wife, Debra Higgins King of Elkin; daughters, Vanessa Ashley King of Elkin, Laura King Lee and husband Justin Lee of Clayton; sisters, Linda Minton of Hiddenite, Michel Lail of Shelby; brother, Charles Richardson of Hickory, and grandchildren, Ashton Donovan Nixon, Cora Grace Lee, both of Clayton. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Miller Funeral Chapel with Rev. Lea Slaton officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Miller Funeral Service from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for his grandson (Ashton's) college fund of $25.00 or more to NC529 Plan, PO Box 40877, Raleigh, NC 27629 account # 540559585-002 on memo line. Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com