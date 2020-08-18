David Lowe

David "Nelson" Lowe, 82, formerly of Elkin, NC, died peacefully at Forest Heights Senior Living Community in Winston-Salem on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Nelson was born in Wilkesboro, NC, on March 4, 1938, to the late David Crockett Lowe and Linnie Belle "Jack" Queen Lowe. Nelson attended Wilkes Central High School, where he exceled both in the classroom and as an athlete. He furthered his education at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, where he played football for the Tar Heels. After college, he served in the US Army at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. When he returned to North Carolina, he married Mary Frances Harris and they moved to Elkin, NC, where he began his career at Chatham Manufacturing Company. In his 33 years at Chatham, Nelson worked alongside the hard-working employees of "The Mill" and had the distinct pleasure and honor to serve them in his final role as VP of Human Resources. Upon retirement, Nelson continued to serve as President of the Chatham Credit Association and, following the merger, became a member of the Board of Directors at Members Credit Union. Nelson was a strong supporter of education. He served on the Elkin City School Board as a member and as Chairman. He was also a long-time member of Elkin Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon. Many lifelong friendships grew from the personal relationships he developed over the years, and he treasured those friendships. Outside of work and community roles, Nelson was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He doted on his granddaughters and reveled in their successes and accomplishments. He remained an avid supporter of UNC athletics, and always enjoyed sharing stories from his days as a Tar Heel. He enjoyed working in his yard and garden, playing with his dog(s), and spending time on the patio in the evenings with family and friends. He and Mary were often spotted heading toward the mountains in their aptly named convertible, "Two Heels." His family finds comfort knowing that they are riding together once again. In addition to his parents, Nelson was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Harris Lowe, and his sister, Jean Lowe Holloway. He is survived by two daughters, Jackie Lowe Aman, (John Hedrick Aman) of Cary, NC, and Kathy Lowe (Neil Mounce) of Winston-Salem, NC; two granddaughters, Coral Harris Aman, and Elizabeth Nelson Aman, of Cary, NC; and nieces and nephews. Jackie and Kathy would like to recognize the caring nurses and aides of Community Care Hospice as well as his loving "Forest Heights" family and caregivers. We appreciate all that you did to make his final days happy and comfortable. In Dad's own words, we simply say, "Well, thank you." The family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elkin Presbyterian Church, attention Wellborn Scholarship, 115 Hillcrest Dr. Elkin N.C. 2621 or Community Home Care & Hospice of Statesville, NC. Community Home Care & Hospice Donation Link. Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin, is serving the Lowe family. http://www.communityhch.com/locations/nc/statesville