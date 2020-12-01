STATE ROAD — David Meredith Steele, Sr., age 82, of State Road passed away Monday, Nov. 23, at Pruitt Health of Elkin. Mr. Steele was born Aug. 15, 1938 in Surry County to Kenny and Alma Cockerham Steele. Mr. Steele was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and retired from Chatham Manufacturing. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Alan R. Steele; brothers, Rickey Steele, Hugh Steele; and sister, Glenda Ann Steele. Survivors include: his wife, Texie C. Steele of the home; sons, David M. Steele, Jr. and wife Mary of State Road, Mark Steele and wife Tammy of Mountain Park, Jonathan Steele of State Road; brother, Kent Steele and wife Peggy of Jonesville; four grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held Saturday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. at State Road Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder LaRay Smith officiating. Mr. Steele lied-in-state Friday, Nov. 27, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. The family requests memorials be made to State Road Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Sammy Cheek, 2929 S. Center Church Rd., Thurmond, NC 28683. The family would like to thank the staff of Pruitt Health of Elkin for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.