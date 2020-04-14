|
Mr. David Lunsford Williams, age 77, of Elkin, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home. Mr. Williams was born April 1, 1943, in Chester, PA, to Chester and Ruth Fogel Williams. Mr. Williams was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and a United States Air Force veteran. He was the owner of American Products. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Michelle Anderson. Survivors include: wife, Brenda L. Williams of the home; son, Richie Anderson of Roaring River; daughters, Regina Nielson of Albuquerque, NM, Michelle Burrell and husband Frank of Bristol, VA, Kim Weatherman and husband Bryan of Jonesville, Lisa Douglas of Elkin; brothers, Nelson Lunsford and wife Sue of Chicago, IL, Bob Lunsford and wife Helen of Chicago, IL; nine grandchildren, Tia Sparks, Megan Crosswhite and husband Matt, Casey Branson, Lakyn Stewart, Halle Day, Chelsea Branson, Bailey Martin and husband Eddie, Emerald Burrell, Anna Anderson; great-grandchildren, Trenton Sparks, Ansley Crosswhite, Grayson Crosswhite, Waylon Martin, and Ellison Crosswhite. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private graveside service will be conducted at Little Elkin Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, PO Box 40, Ronda, NC 28670 or Thru the Bible, www.ttb.org. The family would like to thank Dr. Pantea at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Kernersville, NC for her care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.