RONDA — Delma Laverne Hege, 80, of Ronda, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Stoddard County, Missouri, on April 27, 1938, to the late Patricia Bowers Cantrell and Louie Albert Cantrell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, George Colvin Hege; her son, Keith Hege; her sisters, Thelma Crane and Alma Davis; and her brother, Frank Cantrell. She is survived by her children, Phyllis Gregory (Rocky) of Thurmond, Patti Pruitt of Ronda, Kim Robertson (Mike) of Jonesville, Linda Luffman (Frank) of State Road, Melody Sawicki of Pennsylvania, and Danny Hege (Debbie) of Florida; stepchildren, Scarlett Hege of Charlotte, Barry Hege of Winston-Salem, and Kevin Hege (Susan) of Elkin; her brothers, Lawrence Cantrell of Flint, Michigan, and David Cantrell (Jane) of Lapeer, Michigan; her sister, Alice Adams of Georgia; her grandchildren, Courtney Haundley (Brian), Missy Miles (John), Michael Pruitt, Tony Hawkins, Abe Smith (Maegan), Jennifer Smith, Matthew Hawkins, Johnny Luffman (Angie), and several stepgrandchildren; also several loving great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Tim Pruitt and the Rev. Gene Casstevens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Hege family.