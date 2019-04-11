ELKIN — Mrs. Demie Johnson Darnell, 92, of Elkin, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mrs. Darnell was born Jan. 21, 1927, in Wilkes County to Reuben and Pearl Barnette Johnson. Mrs. Darnell attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and retired from Chatham Manufacturing. She was a member of the Carolina Ramblers Camping Club and an avid chrismon and basket maker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Franklin Darnell; and sister, Ada Grace Johnson. Survivors include stepson, Barry Franklin Darnell and wife Mary of Elkin; stepdaughter, Martha Swaim and husband Allen of Jonesville; four stepgrandchildren, Renee Haraway and husband Ricky, Rick Swaim and wife Trina, Brian Darnell, Scott Darnell; nine stepgreat-grandchildren, Alyssa Hensley, Neelie Swaim, Erin Crater, Andrew Darnell, J. Max Swaim, Logan Darnell, Samuel Darnell, Zach Darnell, and Sarah Darnell. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Dr. Danny Dodds officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Lewis Baptist Church, c/o Tommy Johnson, 530 Smith Johnson Road, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Funeral services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.