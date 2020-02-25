|
JONESVILLE — Devon Columbus Weatherman, 83, passed away Friday February 21, 2020. He was born in Surry County to the late Harold Columbus Weatherman, Sr. and Grace Blackburn Weatherman. Mr. Weatherman served in the US Army. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Patricia "Pat" Benton Weatherman. Surviving are his daughter Deana Bonifay; granddaughter Heather (Steve) Nelson; great-grandchildren, Riley Lynn Nelson, Ella Anne Nelson; sisters Vonda Lewis, Jerry Ann Duncan; brothers Harold (Toni) Weatherman, Jr.; Bobby Weatherman, Ricky (Cindy) Weatherman. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday February 27, 2020, at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville. His funeral will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday February 28, 2020, at Fall Creek Baptist Church by Rev. Don Hudson. He will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full Military Honors by the NC National Honor Guard and the VFW Post 10346. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the Weatherman family.
Published in The Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020