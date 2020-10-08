1/1
Dixie "Dickie" Southard
Dixie "Dickie" Daniel Southard, age 88, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Mr. Southard was born September 19, 1932 in Surry County to Sebastin and Loree Hemmings Southard. He was a member of Elkin Valley Baptist Church and retired from the N.C. Department of Agriculture. Mr. Southard served in the U.S. Army in Korea and was a member of the Mark Garner VFW Post #7794. Survivors include: his loving wife of 63 years, Linda G. Southard of the home; daughter Tammy S. Fletcher and her husband Doug; son, Chris Southard and his wife Anita; sister, Dianne Slawter and her husband Larry and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Southard will lie-in-state at Elkin Funeral Service Monday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The family will have a private graveside service at Elkin Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Johnny Blevins and Rev. Danny Royall officiating. The family requests memorials be made to Elkin Valley Baptist Church, 118. N. Elkin Drive, Elkin, NC 28621; Captain Mark Garner VFW post #7794, c/o Ronnie White, 205 W. Spring Street, Elkin, NC 28621; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to thank Dr. Albright and staff of the Comprehensive Cancer Center and the staff of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital ICU for their care. Online condolence may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.



Published in The Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
