|
|
Dixie Clara "Tinker" Transou, 90, of Pleasant Hill, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at PruittHealth. Tinker was born on June 17, 1929, in Surry County to Howard and Beautious Burchette Transou. Ms. Transou loved to sew, garden, and was very fond of Dove chocolates. She was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and retired from Chatham Manufacturing. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Herbert and Sam Transou; sisters, Ruby Freeman and Willie "Bill" Burchette; nieces, Ruby Jean Cox and Sara Patrick; and nephew Larry Freeman. Survivors include nieces and nephews, Eddie Mastin ad wife Carol of Alabama, Libby Ray of Booneville, Allen Transou of North Wilkesboro, Mark Transou and wife Teresa of Lenoir, Terri Transou Turner and husband Tim of Rocky Mount, Betty Keesee Smith and husband Bobby of Rural Hall, Benny Keesee and wife Karen of Millers Creek, Bonnie Keesee Bennett of Hamptonville, and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on February 29, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Danny Dodd. The family will receive friends at 12 p.m., followed by a service at 1 p.m. Memorials can be made to the 4G Campaign at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 593 Pleasant Hill Drive Elkin, NC 28621. The family would also like to thank the amazing physical therapy, hospice, and nursing staff at PruittHealth for their loving care.
Published in The Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020