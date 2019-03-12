ELKIN — Mr. Donald Everette "Don" Clark, 73, of Elkin, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mr. Clark was born June 14, 1945, in Burke County to Thomas Everette and Rosa Betty Rogers Clark. Mr. Clark was a broker/agent with Century 21 and member of Elkin Valley Baptist Church. Don was the president of Yadkin Valley United Fund, past president of Tri County Sertoma, and Elkin Jaycees. Don enjoyed NASCAR, Bible trivia, camping, reading, planting flowers in spring, cars and more cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Belton Ray Smith; and mother-in-law, Nina Moses Smith. Survivors include his wife, Darlene S. Clark of the home; daughter, Dana Clark Reece and husband Michael of Elkin; his pride and joy and light of his life, granddaughters, McKenna Blair Major, Emilee Clair Major, Ashlyn Nicole Reece; brother, Ronald "Ron" Thomas Clark and wife Mary Elen of Rutherfordton; niece and goddaughter, Nikki Clark Hawkins and husband Josh of Morganton; brothers-in-law, Buddy Smith of Gastonia, Terry Smith of Gastonia; his dog, Daisy; several nieces and nephews; Elkin Valley Baptist Church family; Lucia family; and Century 21 agents. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Elkin Valley Baptist Church with Dr. Johnny Blevins, Mr. David Steelman and Mr. Joe Walker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elkin Valley Baptist Building Fund, 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin, NC 28621; or Yadkin Valley United Fund, P.O. Box 593, Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank Dr. Carol Albright; Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Cancer Services; neuro scientist, Dr. Salwal; Austin Beshears, NP; Dr. Johnny Blevins; his Sunday School teacher, Randy Blalock; Surry County Emergency Medical Services; Elkin Rescue Squad; Mike Bovender; and Jane Hendrick for their care and support. The family would also like to thank everyone for their comforting words and prayers. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Funeral services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.