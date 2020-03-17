Home

POWERED BY

Services
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
For more information about
Donald Mann
View Funeral Home Obituary
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Fall Creek Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Fall Creek Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Mann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Mann Obituary

Mr. Donald Gray Mann, age 84, of Elkin, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Mann was born December 17, 1935, in Yadkin County to Paul and Martha Vestal Mann. Mr. Mann was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church; Jonesville High School graduate; and a United States Navy veteran. Donald had a lifelong career in the airline industry and retired from Northwest Airlines in 1997. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Mann. Survivors include: special friend and companion, Angie Winsow of Elkin; daughter, Lisa Mann of Elizabeth City; sister, Dorothy Patterson of Jonesville; nephews, Terry Patterson, Frank Patterson; and niece, Paula Jones. A funeral service will be conducted Monday March 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Fall Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Don Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Mann will lie in state from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service. The family requests memorials be made to Fall Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3345 Fall Creek Church Road, Jonesville, NC 28621. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.

Published in The Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -