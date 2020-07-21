Donald Clyde Poplin Sr., 78, of Elkin, passed from this earth on July 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Donald was born to Thomas Clyde and Hazel Blevins Poplin on September 2, 1941, in Yadkin County. He was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his loving devoted wife of 57 years, Linda (McBride) Poplin and children, Lisa (Joey) Barnette of Southport, Donnie Poplin of the home and Beth Poplin of Elkin, five grandchildren, Brittany (Bruce) Long of Southport, Eric Murdaugh, of Lake Worth, Florida, Andrew Darnell of Charlotte and Samuel and Sarah Darnell of Elkin; three great-grandchildren, Lexie, Michael, and Caleb Long of Southport; a sister, Mary (Tommy) Chappell of Elkin; a sister-in-law, JoAnn McBride, brother-in-law, Larry (Karen) McBride and Quincy (Becky) McBride who were like siblings to him. Also, a host of loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charity United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Ruby Holcomb, 2497 Roaring Gap Church Road, Thurmond NC, 28683 or to Mountain Valley Hospice at 401 Technology Lane Suite 200 Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to thank his church family for all their prayers and support; his nurse, Debbie Ford and CNA, Melissa Kyle for their care. Also, the offices of Dr. Carol Albright and the staff of the Comprehensive Cancer Center in Elkin. All services will be private. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Poplin family.