Donna Bryant
JONESVILLE — Donna Lynn Bryant, 57, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. She was born Dec. 30, 1961, in Forsyth County to the late James Everett Bryant and Lorene Shaw Nichols. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a stepdad, Guy Edward Nichols. Surviving are her uncle, Allen Wagoner; and several cousins. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Gentry Family Chapel in Jonesville by the Rev. Larry Stone. Burial will follow at Swaims Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville. Memorials can be made to Swaims Baptist Cemetery, 3919 Swaims Church Road, Hamptonville, NC 27020. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the Bryant family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
