Donna Mitchell Thompson, 60, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the home of her sister surrounded by her family. She was born in Vance County, North Carolina, Sept. 28, 1958, to William Donald and Sylvia Kerley Mitchell. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Elkin. She is survived by two daughters, Taylor Thompson of Winston-Salem and Jessica Arrington of Bracey, Virginia; one son, David Harris, II of Henderson; four grandchildren, Addison, Wyatt, Griffin and Collin; three sisters, Karen Watson, Maureen Phillips, Joyce Parrish; one brother, Donald Mitchell. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 3 p.m. conducted by Rev. Mike Shufford. The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. prior to the service. The family suggests that any memorials be directed to First United Methodist Church. P.O. Box 69, Elkin, NC 28621. Online condolences may be made at www.jkennedyfsl.com. John Kennedy, funeral director, is assisting the family with arrangements.