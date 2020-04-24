|
Mr. Donnie Alan Pierce, age 61 of Millers Creek, passed away Tuesday at his home. Donnie was born December 14, 1958, to Carl and Dare Johnson Pierce. He was a member of Arbor Grove United Methodist Church. He retired from UPS after working 40 years, where he was loved by many. After a much deserved retirement, he enjoyed working on the farm, spending time with his family, and especially making memories with his beloved grandson, Camden. Private family graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at Arbor Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Mr. David Johnson and Rev. Dr. Susan Pillsbury Taylor officiating. Donnie will lie in state at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home from 8 a.m.until 5 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020, for the public to view. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Janice Ballard; two brothers, Doug Pierce and Ricky Pierce; one nephew, Dougie Pierce; and great-niece, Reece Huskey. He is survived by two daughters, Brenna Pierce Spears and husband Jeff of Purlear, and Melody Pierce and Zach Faw of Millers Creek; one grandson, Camden Faw; his fiancé, Mary Jones of Wilkesboro; one sister, Linda Absher and husband Dean of Wilkesboro; and one brother, Randy Pierce of Millers Creek; a sister in-law, Gwenda Pierce of Millers Creek; several nieces and nephews. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Arbor Grove United Methodist Church Men's Club % Rodney Eller, 590 Shepherd River Road, Millers Creek, NC. The family would like to thank Mtn. Valley Hospice for their exceptional care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant. com.
Published in The Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020