ELKIN — Dorlis "Peggy" Kennedy Pruitt, 88, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, March 7, 2019. She was born in Surry County on Sept. 3, 1930, daughter of the late Willie Kennedy and Anna Hemric Kennedy, and was a member of New Covenant Church in Ennice. She was educated in Elkin City Schools and Charlotte Community College and retired from General Electric, Charlotte. Peggy had an adventuresome sprit riding her motorcycle in all states including Canada with her fellow motor maids. Her passion where bird watching, walking, quilting, gardening, dancing and her dogs. She was a Lake Dweller, but her later years were spent in the Blue Ridge Mountains, which she loved and where she grew closer to God. Survivors include her husband, Forest Dick Pruitt; grandson, Jason Pruitt; daughter-in-law, Nancy Alps (Lynn); son, Rick Guyer and family; and niece and nephew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joe Pruitt; brother, Richard Davis Kennedy; two special aunts, Maude Foreman and Addie Shores. A celebration of life memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Gentry Family Chapel in Jonesville with Pastor Phil Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home. The family would like to thank her devoted caregiver, Nina Caudill. Memorials may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, c/o Camp Dogwood on Lake Norman, 7050 Camp Dogwood Drive, Sherrill Fords, NC 28673; or Medi Home Health and Hospice, 115 Atwood St., Suite C, Sparta, NC 28675-9299. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service Jonesville is serving the Pruitt family.