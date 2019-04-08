ELKIN — Mrs. Dorothy Couch Cockerham, 92, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Chatham Nursing and Rehab. She was born Feb. 22, 1927, in Wilkes County to Clyde Houston Couch and Della Church Couch. Mrs. Cockerham was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, a member of the church choir and a former member of the Singspirations ladies vocal group. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Cockerham; brothers, the Rev. Paul F. Couch and Billy G. Couch; and sister, Margaret C. Cockerham. Survivors include daughter, Lynn Colbert and her husband Bobby of Elkin; son, Jay Cockerham and his wife Linda of State Road; grandchildren, Alexander Jay Cockerham, Cory Tyra Cockerham and his wife Sydney and Hannah Nicole Cockerham and her fiancé Nathanial Riddle; great-grandchild, Owen Henry Cockerham; and special niece, Holly Couch. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Dr. Danny Dodds and Dr. Rick Cockerham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The family will accept flowers, or memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 593 Pleasant Hill Drive, Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank the staff of Chatham Nursing and Rehab, the staff of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital and the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.