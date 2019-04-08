Home

POWERED BY

Services
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
For more information about
Dorothy Cockerham
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Cockerham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Cockerham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Cockerham Obituary

ELKIN — Mrs. Dorothy Couch Cockerham, 92, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Chatham Nursing and Rehab. She was born Feb. 22, 1927, in Wilkes County to Clyde Houston Couch and Della Church Couch. Mrs. Cockerham was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, a member of the church choir and a former member of the Singspirations ladies vocal group. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Cockerham; brothers, the Rev. Paul F. Couch and Billy G. Couch; and sister, Margaret C. Cockerham. Survivors include daughter, Lynn Colbert and her husband Bobby of Elkin; son, Jay Cockerham and his wife Linda of State Road; grandchildren, Alexander Jay Cockerham, Cory Tyra Cockerham and his wife Sydney and Hannah Nicole Cockerham and her fiancé Nathanial Riddle; great-grandchild, Owen Henry Cockerham; and special niece, Holly Couch. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Dr. Danny Dodds and Dr. Rick Cockerham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The family will accept flowers, or memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 593 Pleasant Hill Drive, Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank the staff of Chatham Nursing and Rehab, the staff of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital and the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.

Published in The Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
Download Now