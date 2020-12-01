STATE ROAD — Dorothy Martin Simmons, age 85, of State Road passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Simmons was born Feb. 16, 1935 in Wilkes County to Hubert and Sarah Jane Luffman Martin. Mrs. Simmons was a member of Mountain Park Baptist Church and retired from the Elkin Public Library. She was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed cooking and baking. Mrs. Simmons was an avid reader and wordsmith, and was a talented seamstress. Following retirement she was a volunteer with the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Delano Simmons, daughter, Peggy Simmons Slawter; granddaughter, Brittany Slawter; sister, Marlene Webster; and brother, Dwight Martin. Survivors include: daughters, Patricia Wagoner and husband Peegie of State Road, Susan Worth and husband Bobby of Mount Airy; son-in-law, Mike Slawter of State Road; grandchildren, Daniyel Kennedy Bates and husband Toddy, Presley Macemore and husband Dustin, Ryan Worth, Sydney Worth; great-grandchildren, Parker Bates, Kolsen Macemore, Emorie Macemore; honorary pallbearers, Toddy Bates, Parker Bates, Ronnie Webster, Ryan Worth, Phil Webster, Dustin Macemore, Mark Webster, and Chris Webster. Mrs. Simmons lied-in-state Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. A private graveside service will be conducted at Mountain Park Cemetery with Rev. Mark Reece, Jr. officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, PO Box 560, Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank Rachel Miller, Jennifer Vestal, and Chase Crosby for their care and kindness. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.