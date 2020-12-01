1/1
Dorothy Simmons
1935 - 2020
STATE ROAD — Dorothy Martin Simmons, age 85, of State Road passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Simmons was born Feb. 16, 1935 in Wilkes County to Hubert and Sarah Jane Luffman Martin. Mrs. Simmons was a member of Mountain Park Baptist Church and retired from the Elkin Public Library. She was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed cooking and baking. Mrs. Simmons was an avid reader and wordsmith, and was a talented seamstress. Following retirement she was a volunteer with the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Delano Simmons, daughter, Peggy Simmons Slawter; granddaughter, Brittany Slawter; sister, Marlene Webster; and brother, Dwight Martin. Survivors include: daughters, Patricia Wagoner and husband Peegie of State Road, Susan Worth and husband Bobby of Mount Airy; son-in-law, Mike Slawter of State Road; grandchildren, Daniyel Kennedy Bates and husband Toddy, Presley Macemore and husband Dustin, Ryan Worth, Sydney Worth; great-grandchildren, Parker Bates, Kolsen Macemore, Emorie Macemore; honorary pallbearers, Toddy Bates, Parker Bates, Ronnie Webster, Ryan Worth, Phil Webster, Dustin Macemore, Mark Webster, and Chris Webster. Mrs. Simmons lied-in-state Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. A private graveside service will be conducted at Mountain Park Cemetery with Rev. Mark Reece, Jr. officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, PO Box 560, Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank Rachel Miller, Jennifer Vestal, and Chase Crosby for their care and kindness. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.



Published in The Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Lying in State
11:00 - 05:00 PM
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
Funeral services provided by
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
Memories & Condolences
November 29, 2020
Pat, I am so sorry for your loss. I had only been around her for some of her time at Chatham Nursing when we could still visit DeWitt. She had a sweet spirit about her. Sending prayers for God's comfort and peace.
Joyce Freeman
November 28, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Patricia you and your family are in my prayers. She was a precious lady.
Lynn Spicer
November 27, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Dorothy's passing. No trip to the mountains of NC to visit family was complete without stopping to spend time with Aunt "Dot". She was a wonderful person and we will miss her very much.
Phil Webster & Mary Rodgers Webster
Family
November 27, 2020
Even though we have not been able to be together for some time now, “Aunt Dot” will live forever in my heart and mind.
I have wonderful memories of family reunions and Aunt Dot’s great cooking - especially her butterscotch pies!!
It was always a treat to visit her and Uncle Frank. She was a good person - a good wife and mother and loved by my whole family. May her rewards be great in
Heaven and may God be with all those left to cherish her memory.
Glenda Graham
Family
November 26, 2020
Dr. Worth, I am very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time.....
James Hayes
November 25, 2020
Patricia and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. Just know you are in my thoughts and prayers. May God Bless and comfort you♥♥♥
Sheila Sidden
Friend
November 25, 2020
Patricia, Peegie and Family, we were so sorry to hear of Dorothy's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you today and the days that follow.
Marge and Martin Tilley
November 25, 2020
My thoughts & prayers are with all of you. Dorothy was always so sweet to me. I know your hearts are broken and mine is broken for you.
Farah Davis
Friend
November 24, 2020
Roby & Sylvia Luffman
Family
November 24, 2020
Pat & family I am so sorry to hear of Dorothy’s passing. I have fond memories of spending time at her house with Peggy. She was always so sweet & kind. Love, hugs & prayers!
Reginia Wolfe
Friend
November 24, 2020
I am sorry for the loss of your loved one. Please know my thoughts & prayers are with the entire family.
Gail Steele
Friend
November 24, 2020
Patricia and family so sorry for your loss. Dorothy was a warm and caring lady. Remember lots of fun times visiting in your home with Peggy. Prayers for you and your family.
Amanda Billings Lowe
Friend
November 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss! Love, hugs and prayers for all!
Jennifer Swift
November 24, 2020
Patricia, Daniyel and family
My heart breaks for all of you, but rejoice for her. Heaven gained a beautiful angel.
Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
With deepest sympathy,
Kristie
Kristie Hawkins
Friend
