ELKIN — Mr. Dustin "Dusty" Gray Transou, 45, of Elkin, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born April 1, 1973, in Surry County to Ronald Gray Transou Sr. and Judy McGuire Nance. Dusty was a member of First Baptist Church of Elkin and teacher at East Wilkes Middle School. He was a graduate of Lees-McRae University, a soccer coach, avid music lover, musician, songwriter, member of several local bands, and a Tarheel fan. Dusty was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his daugthers, Cassidy Transou, Solana Transou; mother, Judy Nance; stepfather, Ritchie Nance; stepmother, June Transou; brother, Ronnie Transou Jr.; stepbrother Michael Dulay; and stepsister, Maria Carpenter and husband Kyle. A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Hollywood Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Elkin with the Rev. Mark Reece Jr. and the Rev. Rebecca Maynard officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cassidy Transou and Solana Transou scholarship funds, c/o Barry Revis, Edward Jones Investments, 116 E. Market St., Elkin, NC 28621. Please make checks payable to Edward Jones Investments and in memo line write Cassidy Transou or Solana Transou scholarship fund. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Memorial services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.