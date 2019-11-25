Home

Mr. Dwight Ervin Swaim, age 76 of Boomer, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at his home. Memorial services with Military Honors by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1142 will be private. Mr. Swaim was born October 23, 1943, in Wilkes County to Robert Artis Swaim and Grace Bell Swaim. He served in the United State Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Swaim retired from Wilkes Telecommunications (Wilkes Telephone). He coached numerous Little League teams and was a wonderful husband and father. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brain Irving Swaim; a sister, Georgie Lee Swaim Cothren; and two brothers, Bobby Dean Swaim and James Calvin "Pete" Swaim. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Kay Pardue Swaim of the home; a son, Robert Swaim and wife Erica of Bermuda Run; two grandchildren, Alexander Swaim and Charlotte Swaim. Flowers will be accepted. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com

Published in The Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
