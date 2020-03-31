Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
615 W Main St
Elkin, NC 28621
(336) 835-3211
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Swaim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie Swaim


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie Swaim Obituary

Mr. Eddie C. Swaim, age 70 of Ronda, passed away, March 28, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Eddie was born in Surry County on November 30, 1949, to the late Marie Luffman Swaim and Carl Swaim. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Swaim. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Soots Swaim of the home; a daughter, Sherry Swaim of Ronda; sister, Carla Jean Swaim of West Jefferson; grandchildren: Lydia Araujo and husband Raul, Emily Wood, Paul Joseph Burchette III, Mary Burchette, Garrett Swaim; mother-in-law, Hallie Soots of Ronda; nephews, Mark Soots and wife Bridgett, Matthew Soots and wife Maria; also a special family friend, Maria Tilley. The Swaim family would like to thank Dr. Gibbs at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and staff for the care and support. A private graveside was held at Little Elkin Baptist Church Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Swaim family.

Published in The Tribune from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -