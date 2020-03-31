|
|
Mr. Eddie C. Swaim, age 70 of Ronda, passed away, March 28, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Eddie was born in Surry County on November 30, 1949, to the late Marie Luffman Swaim and Carl Swaim. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Swaim. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Soots Swaim of the home; a daughter, Sherry Swaim of Ronda; sister, Carla Jean Swaim of West Jefferson; grandchildren: Lydia Araujo and husband Raul, Emily Wood, Paul Joseph Burchette III, Mary Burchette, Garrett Swaim; mother-in-law, Hallie Soots of Ronda; nephews, Mark Soots and wife Bridgett, Matthew Soots and wife Maria; also a special family friend, Maria Tilley. The Swaim family would like to thank Dr. Gibbs at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and staff for the care and support. A private graveside was held at Little Elkin Baptist Church Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Swaim family.
Published in The Tribune from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020