THURMOND — Mrs. Edith Willey Harpe, 100, of Thurmond, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Harpe was born Sept. 26, 1918, in Surry County to Marvin Claude and Thursie P. Cockerham Willey. Mrs. Harpe was a dedicated and active member of Elkin Valley Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was a member of the Charter Cooking Club of America and enjoyed cooking for her husband and girls; making dresses for her girls; serving the Lord's Supper; and serving as secretary to her church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Carl M. Harpe; daughters, Sylvia Ann Jackson, Rebecca Byrd and husband Clyde; and sister, Ruth W. Johnson. Mrs. Harpe is survived by granddaughter, Susan Byrd-Nichols and husband Dean; son-in-law, Andrew Jackson Jr.; nieces, Mary Tate and Margaret Lunde; and nephew, Samuel Johnson. A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Elkin Valley Baptist Church with Dr. Johnny Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Elkin Valley Baptist Church, 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin, NC 28621; or Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Funeral services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.