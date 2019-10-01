|
Mrs. Edith Marie Byrd Porter peacefully entered into eternal rest in the presence of her Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born the oldest child of Lawrence Rester Byrd Sr. and Ezzeta Jordan Byrd on October 15, 1928, in Wilkes County. On August 9, 1949, she married James Vance Porter who preceded her in death following 54 years of marriage. God blessed their union with a son, James Michael Porter (Rhonda) and a daughter, Kathy Porter Samples (Carter). She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and she was exceptionally proud of all of her grandchildren, James Michael Porter Jr., Kelly Porter Byerly (David), Joshua Adam Samples (Amy), Justin Luke Samples (Angel); great-grandchildren, Kaylen Porter O'Connor (Nicholas), Alex Porter, Devin Jackson, Vance Byerly, Tate Samples, Jace Samples, Annslee Byerly, Laurel Porter, Porter Samples, Keith Kinyoun, Kanin Kinyoun; great-great grandchildren, Michael Brewer, Kagan James O'Connor, and Lorraina Claire O'Connor. She is survived by a sister, Gertie Lee Cooper and a brother, Lawrence Byrd Jr. (Junior). She was preceded in her home-going by her parents; her husband; son; daughter-in-law; a granddaughter; two sisters, Etta Mae Wood, Norma Jean Sprinkle; and one brother, Kenneth Lee Byrd. She loved serving her family, community, and church, Roaring River United Methodist Church. She was defined by her generous and caring spirit. She never met a stranger and loved talking to others. She had a smile that could light up any room, and a contagious laugh that brought others joy. Nothing was hers that she wouldn't share with you, especially the many wonderful dishes she prepared in her well-seasoned kitchen, which she enjoyed most of all sharing with those she loved. Whether a thick-sliced bologna sandwich at Porter's Fish Pond, her country dishes like chicken and dumplings, or her made from scratch Hershey's Chocolate Cake; one did not soon forget the delicious helpings she regularly served. Her family praises the Lord for the wonderful 90 years her presence graced this world. Her Godly legacy will continue to live on through those she loved so well. Our great loss is truly Heaven's gain. A funeral service will be conducted, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Keith Elledge and Preacher Brian Cardwell officiating. Burial will follow in Roaring River United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to the Nichols Fund for Kids, Attention: April Marr, 613 Cherry St., North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. The family would like to thank the staff of Yadkin Nursing Center, Mountain Valley Hospice, and Elkin Funeral Service for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.