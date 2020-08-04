Eldon Smith

Sept. 14, 1947 – July 29, 2020. On July 29, Eldon Wayne Smith entered the Pearly Gates of heaven, after a lengthy fight with cancer. Eldon had a big and generous heart. He loved riding around with his cousins and eating at many, many restaurants. He was born in Surry County and was a 1965 graduate of Surry Central High School. Eldon was a retired United Automotive Worker and worked his career at General Motors in Michigan. Upon moving back to North Carolina, his work at RHA Health Services in Brooks Crossroads gave him great pleasure. Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Versie Smith; brothers, Roy Smith and Fred Smith; and a grandson, Paul Garcia, the light of his life. Eldon leaves behind nephews and a niece: Albert (Jamie) Smith, Darrell Smith, Brian Smith, Pam Miller, Barry (Pam) Smith, Butch Henley. Special cousins: Alex (Connie) Miller, Terry (Nancy) Miller, Phyllis (Joe) Garrett. Special friend, Evelyn Lowery. A special thanks for the care Eldon received by: Dr. Mihaela Vatca and staff at the Cancer Center in Elkin; the staff at Surry Community Health and Rehab in Mount Airy; and Mountain Valley Hospice in Mount Airy. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside memorial service will be held at Crestwood Memorial Garden in State Road at a later date. Memorials in his honor may be sent to: Mountain Valley Hospice, Suite 200, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030.