Mrs. Eleisa Proctor Joyner, age 62 of Ronda, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Murphy officiating and Mrs. Vicky Shew speaking. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Joyner was born June 14, 1957, in Yadkin County to James Porter and Nancy Grette White Proctor. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Ronda where she served as WMU director, children's choir pianist, adult choir member and taught Sunday School. Mrs. Joyner retired from Lowes Companies. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mrs. Joyner is survived by her husband Darryl Joyner of the home; two daughters, Andrea Younger and husband Andrew of Ronda and Shannon Hall and husband Darrell of Thurmond; four grandchildren, Colton Hall, Callie Hall, Madyson Roten and Andrew (AJ) Roten; a sister, Judy Darnell and husband Bill of Elkin and a brother, Benny Proctor of Winston Salem. The family would like to give a special thank you to Wake Forest Baptist Health Hospice, Dr. Thomas Grote and staff and Sara Wiles. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove WMU, 3982 Clingman Road, Ronda, NC 28670. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com
Published in The Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019