Elizabeth Barker Johnson, 100, passed away on Sunday August 23, 2020. She was born in Elkin, NC, on May 2, 1920, to the late Jesse and Marzella Barker. After graduating from Atkins High School in Winston-Salem, NC, she enlisted in the Women's Army Corps with the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all African American female battalion to serve in the European theater. Upon returning home, Elizabeth attended Winston-Salem Teacher's College, and became the first woman at the school to use the GI Bill to pay for her college degree. She graduated in 1949 and went on to spend 32 years teaching with the Spencer County, VA, Iredell Statesville City, Surry County, and Elkin City School Systems along with an additional 15 years volunteering in the Catawba County School System. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Barker, Samuel Barker, and Frances Wilson. She leaves to cherish loving memories her son David Johnson of Lenoir, NC; daughter Cynthia Johnson Scott of Hickory, NC; granddaughters Shandra Scott (John) and Tiffany Scott, both of Greensboro, NC. Her great-grandchildren Landon and Elizabeth Bryant, both of Greensboro, NC; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. The Funeral Service will be held Friday August 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Morningstar First Baptist Church with the Rev David Roberts II and Rev Xenophone Lutz officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. There will be a public viewing at the church from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Elizabeth Johnson Scholarship at Elkin High School, 334 Elk Spur St., Elkin, NC 28621 Attn: Elizabeth Johnson Scholarship Fund or go online to https://www.facebook.com/donate/3244178169009415/10105562960579451. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family. www.allenmitchellfuneralhomes.com