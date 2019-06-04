Home

Elsie Lyon Obituary

Mrs. Elsie Childress Lyon, age 79, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Chatham Nursing and Rehab in Elkin. She was born May 28, 1940, in Wilkes County to Lawson and Nellie Wood Childress. She was retired from Guardian Care as the activities director and was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Melvin Childress and Paul Childress and sister, Edna Hanes. Survivors include her son, Steven Dameron and wife Debbie of Elkin; daughter, Teresa Cole and husband Mike of State Road; grandchildren, Jason Cole of Elkin and Josh Cole of Yadkinville; great-grandchildren, Kinzey Cole, Natalya Cole, Jase Cole and Bryce Cole; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, June 4, at 3 p.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church with Rev. Robbie Wood and Dr. Danny Dodds officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The family will accept flowers or memorials may be made to Stones Throw Christian Ministry, 103 Fellowship Way, State Road, NC 28676. The family would like to thank the staff of Chatham Nursing and Rehab and Mountain Valley Hospice for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.

Published in The Tribune from June 4 to June 5, 2019
