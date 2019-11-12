|
Ms. Emma Beatrice Weatherman Anderson, age 88 of Roaring River, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Ms. Anderson was born February 14, 1931, in Yadkin County to the late Wiley Sanford Weatherman and Margaret Emma Bullard Weatherman. Ms. Bea as she was known, to those she worked beside was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant. She was a member of Austin Full Gospel Fellowship. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Willie, James, Jessie, Harding, Robert, Victor, Gilvin and Garvey; sisters, Alvie Vestal, Sara Weatherman, Eathel Weatherman, Betty Sue Whitaker, Wanda Mae Brown, Dorothy Prevette and Elvie Combs. She is survived by a son, Rev. Jimmy Welborn and wife Shirley of Elkin; daughters, Kathy Ward and husband Chris of Roaring River, Sherry Welborn and husband Jeff of Ronda; stepchildren, Bobby Anderson and wife Marie of Thurmond, Judith Miles of Sparta, Margaret Wishon and husband Bill of Thomasville, Carol Bundy of Jonesville; brother Harvey Weatherman of Archdale; grandchildren, Breanna Ward and husband Tyler, Drew Welborn and wife Elisabeth, Adam Welborn, Bailey Ward Poole and husband Wesley, Kendall Welborn and wife Brittany, Christopher Ward II; great-grandchildren, Emma Carter, Preston Welborn, Adaline "Little John" Poole, Sophia Stone; also several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Bobby Prevette. Burial will follow at Sunrise Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends, Friday, November 15, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Special thanks to Dr. Evan Ballard for caring for our mother up until his retirement, Wake Forest Hospice staff members, Kristy Minton, Samantha Billings, Charlene Nellis, special friends that were always available for mom, CeCe Martin, Samantha Billings, Carol Tilley, Jenni Sheets and Madyson Brown.