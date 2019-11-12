Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
615 W Main St
Elkin, NC 28621
(336) 835-3211
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Anderson Obituary

Ms. Emma Beatrice Weatherman Anderson, age 88 of Roaring River, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Ms. Anderson was born February 14, 1931, in Yadkin County to the late Wiley Sanford Weatherman and Margaret Emma Bullard Weatherman. Ms. Bea as she was known, to those she worked beside was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant. She was a member of Austin Full Gospel Fellowship. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Willie, James, Jessie, Harding, Robert, Victor, Gilvin and Garvey; sisters, Alvie Vestal, Sara Weatherman, Eathel Weatherman, Betty Sue Whitaker, Wanda Mae Brown, Dorothy Prevette and Elvie Combs. She is survived by a son, Rev. Jimmy Welborn and wife Shirley of Elkin; daughters, Kathy Ward and husband Chris of Roaring River, Sherry Welborn and husband Jeff of Ronda; stepchildren, Bobby Anderson and wife Marie of Thurmond, Judith Miles of Sparta, Margaret Wishon and husband Bill of Thomasville, Carol Bundy of Jonesville; brother Harvey Weatherman of Archdale; grandchildren, Breanna Ward and husband Tyler, Drew Welborn and wife Elisabeth, Adam Welborn, Bailey Ward Poole and husband Wesley, Kendall Welborn and wife Brittany, Christopher Ward II; great-grandchildren, Emma Carter, Preston Welborn, Adaline "Little John" Poole, Sophia Stone; also several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Bobby Prevette. Burial will follow at Sunrise Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends, Friday, November 15, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Special thanks to Dr. Evan Ballard for caring for our mother up until his retirement, Wake Forest Hospice staff members, Kristy Minton, Samantha Billings, Charlene Nellis, special friends that were always available for mom, CeCe Martin, Samantha Billings, Carol Tilley, Jenni Sheets and Madyson Brown.

Published in The Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -