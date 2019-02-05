ELKIN — Mr. Emmett "Dennis" Edwards, 69, of Elkin, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 19, 1949, in Surry County to James and Maxine Woods Edwards. Mr. Edwards was retired from Cross Creek Apparel, an avid fisherman and member of Christian Bass Anglers. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, hard worker, and especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wade Edwards. Survivors include his loving wife, Sue A. Edwards of the home; sons, Jamie Edwards and wife Brandy of Traphill, and Josh Edwards of Elkin; brothers, Bernie Edwards and fiancée Judy Middleton, Charles Edwards and wife Dee; sisters, Sue Burcham and husband Nathan, and Jan Stevens; sister-in-law, Ann Edwards; grandchildren, Hailey Edwards, Lillie Edwards, and Eli Edwards. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie McMillan officiating. Burial will follow in Crestwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Funeral services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.