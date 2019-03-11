BOONVILLE — Mrs. Erlene Macemore Calloway, 94, of Center Road, passed away peacefully March 6, 2019, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 1, 1925, in Yadkin County to the late P.W. and Ina Swaim Macemore. Mrs. Calloway was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and homemaker to her family that she loved and adored. She retired from Chatham Manufacturing in Elkin, and was a faithful member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church, where she served the church faithfully as a Sunday school teacher and member of the Adult Choir. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Leo Calloway; daughter, Mary Frances Smith; son-in-law, Buddy Smith; son, Scotty Calloway; granddaughter, Kimberly Calloway; and four brothers. Surviving are her sons, Tony Calloway and wife, Mary Lou, of Boonville, Joey Calloway and wife, Elaine, of Boonville; daughter-in-law, Debbie Calloway of Jonesville; eight grandchildren, Manley Carter, Alan Smith, Dean Smith, Teresa Calloway Carter, Kevin Calloway, Dustin Calloway, Carrie Calloway Spann, Chris Calloway; 12 great-grandchildren, Matthew Carter, Cameron Garris, Kayla Carter, Noah Carter, Dawson Smith, Emma Smith, Hunter Spann, Ashton Calloway, Dannon Calloway, Kaylee Spann, Locksley Calloway, Helen Calloway; a great-great-grandson, Jameson Garris; and special sister-in-law, Sue Macemore. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Gentry Family Funeral Service on Little Mountain Road in Jonesville. Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mineral Springs Baptist Church by the Rev. Wesley Smith. She will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery of Jonesville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mineral Springs Baptist Church, ATTN: Rev. Wesley Smith, 211 Cedarbrook Road, Jonesville, NC 28642. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Jonesville is serving the Calloway family, and online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.