ELKIN — Mrs. Estelle Wall Whitaker, age 91, of Elkin passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Whitaker was born April 5, 1928, in Surry County to Crozier and Alice Ray Wall. Mrs. Whitaker was a charter member of Bessie's Chapel Baptist Church and owned Brookfall Beauty Shop for over 53 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Whitaker; brothers, Ray Wall, Bill Wall, Alex Wall, George Wall; sisters, Nell Mounce, Viola Martin, and Kate Martin. Survivors include: son, Tim Whitaker and wife Gail of State road; daughters, Joyce Thomas of Elkin, Jodie McCann and husband Johnny of Elkin; brother, Jack Wall and wife Edna of Rural Hall; sister, Lois Walters of Clemmons; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted Thursday, May 30, at 2 p.m. at Bessie's Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph Grose officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The family requests memorials be made to Bessie's Chapel Baptist Church, 622 Bessie's Chapel Church Rd, Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank Dr. Erlandson and staff as well as the staff of Chatham Nursing Center and Mountain Valley Hospice for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.