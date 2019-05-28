JONESVILLE — Mrs. Ethel Elizabeth Pardue Draughn, age 74, of Jonesville passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Draughn was born July 1, 1944, in Surry County to Roy and Mable Finney Pardue. Mrs. Draughn was a member of Jonesville First Baptist Church where she worked in the church kitchen, serving Wednesday night meals. She was retired from RJ Reynolds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Barry Draughn; brother, David Pardue; sisters, Mildred Lloyd and Kathaleen Johnson. Survivors include: husband, Jerry Draughn of the home; daughter, Pat Hall and husband Monte of Dobson; sister, Catherine Owens and husband Ronnie of Statesville; grandchildren, Jonothan Draughn and wife Kayla, Rachel Draughn, Leah Draughn, Seth Ross, Jesse Ray Velasqez; and great-grandchildren, Kendall Draughn and Jackson Draughn. A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Elkin Funeral Service is assisting the Draughn family.