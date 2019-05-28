Home

POWERED BY

Services
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Draighn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Draighn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ethel Draighn Obituary

JONESVILLE — Mrs. Ethel Elizabeth Pardue Draughn, age 74, of Jonesville passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Draughn was born July 1, 1944, in Surry County to Roy and Mable Finney Pardue. Mrs. Draughn was a member of Jonesville First Baptist Church where she worked in the church kitchen, serving Wednesday night meals. She was retired from RJ Reynolds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Barry Draughn; brother, David Pardue; sisters, Mildred Lloyd and Kathaleen Johnson. Survivors include: husband, Jerry Draughn of the home; daughter, Pat Hall and husband Monte of Dobson; sister, Catherine Owens and husband Ronnie of Statesville; grandchildren, Jonothan Draughn and wife Kayla, Rachel Draughn, Leah Draughn, Seth Ross, Jesse Ray Velasqez; and great-grandchildren, Kendall Draughn and Jackson Draughn. A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Elkin Funeral Service is assisting the Draughn family.

Published in The Tribune from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
Download Now