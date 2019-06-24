Home

Mr. Eugene Tracy Osborne, better known as "Pop Pop", age 81 of North Wilkesboro, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Fairplains Baptist Church with Pastor David Dyer, Pastor Chris Johnson and Rev. Tim Pruitt officiating. Burial with Military Honors by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1142 Honor Guard will be in Mountlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday evening at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home. Mr. Osborne was born February 8, 1938, in Wilkes County to Sam and Mary Ann Collins Osborne. He retired from Wilkes Telephone Company and was a member of Fairplains Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters; Myrtle Byrd, Clara Bates, Irene Dameron and two infants and five brothers; Donald, Howard, James, DeWitt and Gary Osborne. He is survived by his wife, Carol Elizabeth Brooks Osborne; a daughter, Karen Osborne Smith and husband Keith of Traphill; two grandchildren, Tabitha Smith Hudler and husband, Lonnie "Jason" Hudler and Dustin Keith Smith and wife, Monica Rhoades Smith; three great grandchildren, Tyler Mantle Hudler, Karlee McKenzi Smith and Jaycee Mae Smith; and a brother, Johnny Osborne and wife Linda of Ennice and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be C.M. Shumate, Gary Smith, Ray Miles, Chuck Cox, Larry Taylor, Jimmy Brooks, Dustin Smith and Jason Hudler. Honorary Pallbearer will be Tyler M. Hudler. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Fairplains Baptist Church, 141 Fairplains Church Street, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659, Autism Speaks, 8604 Cliff Cameron Drive #144, Charlotte, NC 28269 or Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road Dobson, NC 27017.

Published in The Tribune from June 24 to June 25, 2019
