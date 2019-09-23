Home

Ms. Eva Sue Roberts, age 97, passed away on September 19, 2019, at Chatham Nursing in Elkin. She was born on April 25, 1922, in Ashe County to the late Halford Gilley and Flora Grable Gilley. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, John Sanford Roberts. She is survived by a son, Johnny Roberts (Ruth) of Newton, MA; a brother Jimmy Gilley of West Jefferson, NC; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Maple Springs United Methodist Church, by Rev. Pastor George M. Davis and Rev. Rex Cranfill. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Roberts family.

Published in The Tribune from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
