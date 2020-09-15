Evelyn Golliher

MOCKSVILLE — Mrs. Evelyn "Sally" Fay Transou Golliher, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the age of 91. Born to Mont and Ina Martin Transou of Elkin, Sally had four older brothers, Jim, Walter, Roland and Ray. She graduated from Elkin High School, the town where she met and married the love of her life, Bobby Golliher of Ronda. He worked at the Ronda Furniture factory and they later moved their young family to nearby Elkin. In the late 1980s, they moved to Vermont where Bob was a manager of Ethan Alan Furniture for several years before they moved to Spruce Pine, their home for over 25 years. Recently, they moved to Mocksville to be near their grandchildren. The Transou family can be traced to early Moravian settlers of Bethabara and Old Salem, where Sally had a lifelong connection. In the 1700s, one of the Transou settlers repaired the famous water pump in the Old Salem town square, which is still working today. Sally passed on her love of crafts to her late daughter, Wendy Jane Golliher Worrell, who died in 2017. Known for her love of the mountains, kindness, joyful smile, enthusiasm and independent spirit, Sally will be remembered for her sense of humor and open heart. Sally is survived by her husband of 71 years, Bob Golliher; a son, Rev. Jeffrey M. Golliher and his wife Lynne, of Accord, New York; a grandson, Joshua Lackey; a granddaughter, Sally Ann Lackey Ressa and her husband Adam; and their children (Sally's great-grandchildren), Patrick and Finley Ressa of Mocksville; and nieces Jamie Leonard and Susan Golliher Owen and family of Birmingham, Alabama. Sally was a deeply spiritual person, a great friend to many people and will be greatly missed. There will be a small memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.