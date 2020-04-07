|
It was a Monday – a usual wash at the Carter house on the Eastern banks of the Big Elkin Creek, but not today; it was Delivery Day. This Spring day, April 18, 1927, was full of excitement and joy! Evon, the fourth of eight children, was to arrive right on time. Evon was born to Kenis M. and Hallie Norman Carter. She was born into a family that remained loving, and close throughout their lives. Her mother and father brought them up in a loving home, taught them to be honest, caring, giving people, and to always be devoted to their church. Evon attended Cool Springs Baptist Church her entire life, and even when she could no longer attend physically, she was always there in spirit…until the very end. Evon fell in love with, and married Willie J. (Bill) Couch in 1949. It was very evident that he was the love of her life; even after his passing in 1976, she remained devoted to him. She loved to share stories of their early dating years with her grandsons. Out of that union, came their only son, Phil, whom she loved dearly. Her devotion to him, his wife, and her grandsons was unconditional. The love she had for her grandsons was special, and they made her life complete. Her grandsons finding their true loves added to her excitement. She loved Amanda and Monica just as she did Sean and Matthew. This past winter when Amanda and Matthew shared the joyful news that a baby was on the way, she screamed out with excitement. She was so excited and could hardly wait to see her new great-granddaughter. Evon was a strong woman in body and spirit. When she could no longer live in her home the way she wanted, she decided to move into an assisted living facility. She went to live in Yadkinville, NC, at Magnolia Over Yadkin in June of 2015. It took her a little time to adjust, but when she did, she thrived. Nothing made her happier than having breakfast, lunch, and dinner with her friends who became part of her family. Whether she was playing Bingo, going to a Birthday Bash, playing kickball or taking the bus out to eat, she was always the first in line. Anyone who knew Evon, knew the love she felt for her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. With her cool head, enduring love for all, and even temperament she was a strong force, in the latter years, that kept the Carter family united. It made no difference to her whether the name was Carter or Couch, she loved them all the same. They were her family. Evon was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters (Vassie Luffman, Mary Collins, Millie Axel) and brothers (Harley and Ernest Carter). She is survived by her son, Phil and wife Shelia, grandson, Matthew and wife Amanda, grandson, Sean and fiancée Monica Fine. She is also survived by sister, Peggy Cornelius and husband Allen, and by brother, Kenis M. Carter, Jr. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. David Key officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made, in her memory, to Cools Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1602 Cool Springs Church Road, Elkin, NC 28621. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.