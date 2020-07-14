Ezra Mack Byrd, Jr. age 73 of the King community, near Gatesville, Texas, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. He was born in Elkin, North Carolina, on April 7, 1947, to the late Mack and Pansy Luffman Byrd. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Korea, during the Vietnam War. He lived his life always putting others before himself. He spent many years doing the job he loved, in the auto body industry. He was a long time resident of Ronda, North Carolina, where he spent many summers coaching softball at Austin Ballpark. He was able to retire and fulfill his dream of owning a farm. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law Bill Gaddis; and a daughter, Bethany Byrd. Survivors include his beloved wife, Anna Byrd; sons, Tony Byrd and wife, Mary of Gatesville, Shawn Byrd and wife, Krystal of Elkin, NC, Christopher Edwards of Hamilton, Zane Edwards of the King community, Cory Byrd and fiancée, Anna of N. Wilkesboro, NC, Charlie Byrd of Ronda, NC, Christopher Anderson-Byrd of Hays, NC; daughters, Beth Malone and husband, George of Gatesville, Tiffany Church and husband, Jonathan of N. Wilkesboro, NC, Kasey Byrd-Smithey and husband, Justin of Boomer, NC, Emilee Deskins and husband, Judd of the King community, Brittany Byrd of the King community, 27 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brothers, Gene Byrd and wife, Rita, Arvil Byrd, David Byrd and wife, Wanda; and sister, Penny Grit and husband, Kevin, all of North Carolina.