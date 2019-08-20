|
Faye Southard McPherson went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 13, 2019. Born in State Road, NC, Faye was raised on a tobacco farm along with her parents and sister, Linda Lee. Faye was extremely fond of her older sister and shared many stories of their time together while on the farm and throughout their adult lives. Faye graduated from Elkin High School, class of 1940. After business school, Faye began working in the banking industry. While visiting friends in Dallas, she met the love of her life, Tommy Albert McPherson, whom she married in 1964. Once in Houston, Faye was quiet the entrepreneur. She owned and operated several business - rubber stamp, engraving, stationary, and catering. But most of all, Faye enjoyed growing plants in her backyard- greenhouse and selling them at the local markets on weekends. Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy, her parents, Raymond Lesley Southard and Ruby Wright Southard, and her sister, Linda Lee Southard Mason. Faye is survived by her daughter Andrea DeHaan (Tim), grandson Ryan Ferguson, and great-granddaughter Kylee. Nieces and nephews include: Katie Mason, Kerry Primeau (Dan), Linda Allen (Billy), Chris Mason (Donna), Randy Mason (Lou) and Kim Mason. Faye also loved for her furry companion, Hydie, to be by her side. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, caregivers and staff at: Houston Methodist (Katy & Sugarland), Colonial Oaks Senior Living of Katy and Home Instead Senior Care of Houston. The family will receive friends at Cypress-Fairbanks Funeral Home Chapel, 9926 Jones Road, Houston, Texas, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, however, there are no graveside services planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Poplar Springs Baptist Church (193 Fellowship Way, State Road, NC 28676) and Mulberry Primitive Baptist Cemetery (228 Mulberry Church Road, Elkin, NC 28621).
Published in The Tribune from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019