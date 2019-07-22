Home

Forest "Dickie" Pruitt, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born in Wilkes County, NC, on August 5, 1929; son of the late Arvel Pruitt and Johnnie Mae Holbrook Pruitt. He graduated from Traphill School and Georgia Military Academy. He retired from Pilot Freight Carriers with 38 years of service and was a member of New Covenant Church in Ennice, NC. Dickie loved traveling, sports, coin collecting and motorcycles. He always had amazing stories to share about people he'd known and places he'd been, including the exact dates. He loved numbers. He was a giver of himself and whatever might bring happiness and laughter to another person. Survivors include a grandson, Jason Forest Pruitt and daughter-in-law, Nancy Alps (Lynn). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his treasured wife of 67 years, Peggy and their much loved son, Joseph Forest Pruitt. A graveside service to celebrate Dickie's life will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the cemetery of Central Full Gospel Church, located at 503 Drywall Road in State Road, NC. Pastor Phil Edwards of New Covenant Church will be officiating. The family would like to recognize Nina Caudill who gave much of her time and love to both Dickie and Peggy during their illnesses. Also, to the wonderful Hospice staff at both the Sparta, NC, and Lumberton, NC, locations. Memorials may be made to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 4242 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton, NC 28358 or the Medi Home Health and Hospice, 115 Atwood St., Suite C, Sparta, NC 28675. Online condolences may be made at [http://www.gentryfuneralservice.com]www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Pruitt family.

Published in The Tribune from July 22 to July 23, 2019
