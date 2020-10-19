Frances Felts

Frances Ruth Anderson Felts, age 85, widow of Everette Millard Felts, died Friday, Oct. 16, at her home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Wilkesboro Baptist Church with Dr. Chris Hefner, Rev. Tim Pruitt, and Rev. Ronnie Ellis officiating. Burial will be in Mountlawn Memorial Park with Rev. Tim C. Pruitt officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Mrs. Felts was born August 15, 1935 in Somers Township of Wilkes County to Coyd Anderson and Louella Jones Anderson. She attended Clevenger Business College and was crowned Miss Clevenger College of 1955 as well as Most Talented and Best Looking. She was also awarded Teacher Assistant of the Year 1991-1992 for Wilkes County. She participated in Seniors on Stage, Red Hat Club, various bowling leagues and had a lifelong love of music and dancing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everette Felts; two sisters, Lottie Brooks and Thelma Rumple; and one brother, Clyde Anderson. She is survived by two sons, Michael Everette Felts and wife, Clarissa, of Mooresville, and Jeffrey Todd Felts and wife, Revis, of Wilkesboro; and four grandchildren, Evan Michael Felts, Zachary Thomas Felts, Meredith Ann Felts, and Olivia Grace Felts. The family respectfully requests that everyone attending the services wear a mask or facial covering. Flowers will be accepted or memorials made to Wilkesboro Baptist Church Music Program or Endowment, P.O. 61, Wilkesboro NC 28697; Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mt. Airy NC 27030; and Wilkes Seniors on Stage, c/o Jerry Elledge, 1036 Cartpath Road, North Wilkesboro, N.C. 28659. Online condolences may be made to www.reinssturdivant.com.