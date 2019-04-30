CHAPEL HILL — Frances Cornwell Greene, 91, went to be with her Lord on April 24, 2019. She was born in Shelby to Lee and Helen Cornwell. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 50 years, Graham C. Greene of Elkin. Fran is survived by her sister, Dorcas Barbee of Shelby; her daughter, Laura Knapp and son-in-law, Karl, of Durham; grandchildren, William and Anna Knapp; and a large extended family. A graduate of the Women's College of the University of North Carolina (now the University of North Carolina at Greensboro), Fran served God as a minister of music for over 30 years in Elkin at First Baptist Church and then Elkin Presbyterian Church. Her ministry, especially to children, drew families to the love of God and helped grow the church. In 1960, she founded the Elkin Community Chorus, an ecumenical choir that performed an annual Christmas concert for the community. Fran directed the chorus for over 40 years. After retiring from church ministry in 1993, Fran began a music ministry at the Hugh Chatham Nursing Facility, where she organized weekly music programs for the residents. During her first years at the Brookdale Memory Care facility in Chapel Hill, Fran frequently played the piano and led her fellow residents in singing hymns. Fran had a special gift for making everyone in her life feel special and she will be long remembered by her family and friends as a woman of deep faith who loved her Lord and all His children. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Brookdale Memory Care and Heartland Hospice for the love and care given to Fran in her final years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elkin Community Chorus. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at University United Methodist Church of Chapel Hill. The family is being assisted in arrangements by the Cremation Society of North Carolina.