Home

POWERED BY

Services
GENTRY FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES INC
4517 LITTLE MOUNTAIN RD
Jonesville, NC 28642
(336) 835-7111
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Groce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Groce

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Groce Obituary

HAMPTONVILLE — Mrs. Frances Elizabeth Bryant Groce, 87, of Mountain View Church Road, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home. She was born July 18, 1931, in Yadkin County to the late Herman Fletcher and Viola Marie Krombholz Bryant. Mrs. Groce retired from Hugh Chatham Nursing Center and was a faithful member of Marler Road Baptist Church, where she dearly loved her church family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Olin Leon "Bud" Groce. Surviving are her children, Gary (Elaine) Groce, Sandy (Dennis) Martin, Randy (Vicki) Groce, Bruce (Holly) Groce; grandchildren, Jill McQueen, Amber (Ed) Thutt, Allen (Gina) Groce, Brett Groce, April Groce; great-grandchildren, Andrew Roden, Morgan Thutt, Carson Thutt, Aiden Groce; sisters, Grace (Max) Reinhardt, Stacie (Junior) Miller; brother, Harold (Dorothy) Bryant; sister-in-law, Jean Wilhelm. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Marler Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Marler Road Baptist Church Building Fund, 4433 Collins Road, Hamptonville, NC 27020. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the Groce family. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of GENTRY FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES INC
Download Now