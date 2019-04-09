HAMPTONVILLE — Mrs. Frances Elizabeth Bryant Groce, 87, of Mountain View Church Road, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home. She was born July 18, 1931, in Yadkin County to the late Herman Fletcher and Viola Marie Krombholz Bryant. Mrs. Groce retired from Hugh Chatham Nursing Center and was a faithful member of Marler Road Baptist Church, where she dearly loved her church family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Olin Leon "Bud" Groce. Surviving are her children, Gary (Elaine) Groce, Sandy (Dennis) Martin, Randy (Vicki) Groce, Bruce (Holly) Groce; grandchildren, Jill McQueen, Amber (Ed) Thutt, Allen (Gina) Groce, Brett Groce, April Groce; great-grandchildren, Andrew Roden, Morgan Thutt, Carson Thutt, Aiden Groce; sisters, Grace (Max) Reinhardt, Stacie (Junior) Miller; brother, Harold (Dorothy) Bryant; sister-in-law, Jean Wilhelm. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Marler Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Marler Road Baptist Church Building Fund, 4433 Collins Road, Hamptonville, NC 27020. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the Groce family. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.