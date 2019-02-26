ELKIN — Frances Marcella Sears Prescott, daughter of Frances D. and John M. Sears, was born in Elkin Sept. 15,1942, passed away Feb. 21, 2019, at the Howard Woltz Hospice Home. She graduated Elkin High School, attended Salem College, then worked at Security Life and Trust Co. in Winston-Salem. When she went north to visit her close high school friend on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, she met Robert L. Prescott. They were married at Hyannisport and she convinced him that the weather in North Carolina was preferable. In Elkin, she was a long-time employee of Brendle's Inc. She was a member of the Elkin Presbyterian Church, Elkin, whose members nurtured her with encouragement during her illness. Marcella was a funny, feisty, quick witted and well informed, compassionate person, a treasure to know and easy to love. Her favorite pastime was reading and feeding and watching birds and her flowers grow, which Bob planted for her. Surviving are her husband, Bob; daughter, Tracy Scott; grandchildren including special granddaughter, Jessica Prescott, Nathan Carter and Kayla Pope; four great-grandchildren; also sister, Laura and Ross Fox; brother, John E. Sears and wife Carla Hume-Sears; niece, Martha Fox; and devoted friend, Mary Alice Fox-Woodard. Memorials to the Howard Woltz Hospice Home are gratefully appreciated, their compassionate care was experienced by the entire family. A memorial service will be announced in late spring. John Kennedy, funeral director, is assisting the Prescott family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.jkennedyfsl.com.