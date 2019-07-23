Frances Day Vestal, age 85, of Jonesville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Yadkin Nursing Center in Yadkinville. Mrs. Vestal was born in Surry County on January 9, 1934, to the late Ruth Martin Day and William Day. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Tommie Edward Vestal, and her sister, Lois Geneva Cox. She is survived by her children, Rita Sue Bowers and husband Mack of Jonesville, Deborah Baker and husband Dwayne of State Road, Gary Vestal and wife Lori of Elkin; grandchildren, Neil Bowers and wife Brandy, April Cheek and husband Ricky, Crystal Mason, Danielle Swaim and husband Matt, Caleb Vestal, and Aden Vestal; great-grandchildren, Blaine Bowers, Sydney Cheek, Tyler Bowers, Riley Cheek, Tylin Bowers, and Madison Bowers; great-great-grandchild, Taylor Rhyne Bowers; and also several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held, Thursday, 3 p.m., July 25, 2019, at Grace Full Gospel Church by Rev. Bobby Prevette and Rev. Loren Bryant. Burial will follow at Crestwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Grace Full Gospel Church from 1:30-3 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or memorials can be made to the church at: Grace Full Gospel Church Donations, 3719 Messick Road, Jonesville, NC 28642. Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Vestal family.