|
|
Franklin Delano Sloop Sr., 84, passed away at Woltz Hospice Home surrounded by loving family and friends. Frankie is survived by two children, Shawnee Sloop of Augusta, GA, and Franklin Sloop, Jr. (Tiger) of Elkin; two grandchildren, Dockery and Bronwyn Sloop of Elkin; three sisters; Kathleen Pinnix, Annie Shore, Betty Burney and her husband Bill of Greensboro; one brother Jerry Sloop; and numerous nieces and nephews. Franklin retired from Stroh's Brewery. His funeral service is Wednesday, January 29, at 12 p.m. at Little Richmond Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Military Rites. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020